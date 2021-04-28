A number of employers recently met with potential future employees face-to-face at a career fair on the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College.
The annual Spring Career Fair, sponsored by the college’s career services office, brought together representatives from more than 75 companies, agencies and organizations and approximately 200 students in the Cox Activities Center gymnasium.
Emily Workman, human resources manager for B Street Collision Center located in Omaha and Kansas, said her company looks forward to the career fair each year.
“We have alumni who work for us and we know what kind of students Northeast produces. They are very employable,” Workman said. “They walk in day one as an employee versus walking in still learning the trade. They’re punctual, attentive. … That’s a big reason why I’m here.”
Sand Creek Post & Beam in Wayne, which designs custom-built barns and barn homes, is looking for more computer-aided designers, computer numerical control operators and production workers.
“It’s been great to get out here today to meet all of the students that are looking for full-time positions. I have been talking to quite a few — actually I got a few résumés already, so I’m very excited about that,” said Melanie McManigal, human resources generalist.
Steve Anderson, chairman for Northeast’s board of governors, said he understands the value of the career fair. He was among the employer-attendees looking for students who may have an interest working in the insurance industry.
Anderson said career fairs offer one-stop convenience for both students and employers.
“The employers appreciate that, and the people I visited with said they are searching out the in-person career fairs because they know how important it is to meet the students face-to-face,” Anderson said. “I’ve seen a number of students coming in here — and to meet face-to-face is a great opportunity for them to have conversations with potential employers.”
Anderson said he is pleased Northeast is able to offer such an invaluable service.
“We’re involved in some other career fairs, and this is the only in-person one we could find; the rest are virtual,” he said. “I want to commend the staff for putting this together and going through all of the effort.”
Meeting the students in a one-on-one session provided employers such as B Street Collision Center opportunities to hear from the students as to what they are seeking in a job. Workman said B Street would never miss a Northeast Career Fair.
“Just keep doing what you’re doing. We’re going to keep coming back. The industry changes so fast on all levels, every industry, and Northeast keeps up with it.”