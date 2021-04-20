Now that spring has sprung, master gardeners are itching to get to work and the Northeast Community College horticulture club is prepared to help.
The club is hosting a plant fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Northeast’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex in Norfolk. Admission is free.
Tee Bush, agriculture and horticulture instructor, said she and her students are excited to host the inaugural event. There will be multiple plants for sale during the event, including vegetable seedlings, houseplants, succulents and a limited number of banana trees.
“We will have over 2,000 plants available for purchase,” Bush said in a media release. “Each year the students grow these plants through their nursery/greenhouse management and plant propagation classes. Additionally, the horticulture club sells over 250 poinsettias during the winter holiday season.”
Northeast horticulture program students will be available to answer questions, provide plant advice and guide visitors on plant purchases. Delivery assistance to vehicles in the Pohlman parking lot also will be provided.