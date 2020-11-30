More testing opportunities announced

O'NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Monday afternoon that it has been made aware of 131 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Wednesday. By county, they are: 22-Antelope; 4-Boyd; 4-Brown; 27-Cherry; 12-Holt; 1-Keya Paha; 33-Knox; 23-Pierce; 5-Rock.
NCDHD has expanded its COVID-19 testing capacities to include a 15-minute rapid test, in addition to the gold standard PCR test already offered. The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
O’Neill: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
Bassett: Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County fairgrounds. Preregistration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
Cherry County Hospital is offering Test Nebraska COVID clinics Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m .Testing is in the north parking lot of the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St., Valentine. Rapid tests are not offered at this TestNE site. Preregistration is strongly recommended, though not required.
As of Monday at 4 p.m., North Central had 2,797 Total Cases (TC), 1,061 Recoveries (R), 34 Deaths (D), and 550 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
The breakdown by county is: Antelope: TC: 372, R:136, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 138, R: 46; D:2; Brown: TC 185, R:73, D: 3; Cherry: TC: 300, R: 103, D:5; Holt: TC: 563, R: 209, D: 8; Keya Paha: TC: 20, R: 6; Knox: TC: 597, R: 265, D: 1; Pierce: TC 514, R: 151, D:13; Rock: TC: 108, R: 72, D:1.