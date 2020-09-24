More testing for COVID-19 offered

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware Thursday afternoon of 27 additional COVID-19 cases in the district.
Those cases are in the following counties: Antelope (eight), Brown (five), Cherry (four), Knox (three), Pierce, Holt and Rock (two) and Boyd (one).
The North Central TestNe clinics will resume next week with the following schedule:
— Monday, Sept. 28, in Bassett from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds;
— Tuesday, Sept. 29, in O’Neill from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (use the east alley access for the drive-thru clinic in the back of the NCDHD building);
— Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Niobrara at the Trading Post from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pre-registration on testnebraska.com for a testing time is preferred but not required. Testing at these events is free.
The case count as of Thursday at 3 p.m. was 626 total cases, 299 recoveries and 16 deaths. By county, they are: Antelope: 74 cases, 27 recoveries, one death; Boyd: 21 cases, 10 recoveries; Brown: 34 cases, 11 recoveries, two deaths; Cherry: 81 cases, 42 recoveries, four deaths; Holt: 72 cases, 31 recoveries, one death; Keya Paha: Two cases, one recovery; Knox: 174 cases, 84 recoveries; Pierce: 113 cases, 67 recoveries, eight deaths; Rock: 55 cases, 26 recoveries.