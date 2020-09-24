North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware Thursday afternoon of 27 additional COVID-19 cases in the district.

Those cases are in the following counties: Antelope (eight), Brown (five), Cherry (four), Knox (three), Pierce, Holt and Rock (two) and Boyd (one).

The North Central TestNe clinics will resume next week with the following schedule:

— Monday, Sept. 28, in Bassett from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds;

— Tuesday, Sept. 29, in O’Neill from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (use the east alley access for the drive-thru clinic in the back of the NCDHD building);

— Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Niobrara at the Trading Post from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pre-registration on testnebraska.com for a testing time is preferred but not required. Testing at these events is free.

The case count as of Thursday at 3 p.m. was 626 total cases, 299 recoveries and 16 deaths. By county, they are: Antelope: 74 cases, 27 recoveries, one death; Boyd: 21 cases, 10 recoveries; Brown: 34 cases, 11 recoveries, two deaths; Cherry: 81 cases, 42 recoveries, four deaths; Holt: 72 cases, 31 recoveries, one death; Keya Paha: Two cases, one recovery; Knox: 174 cases, 84 recoveries; Pierce: 113 cases, 67 recoveries, eight deaths; Rock: 55 cases, 26 recoveries.

Tags

In other news

Macy man sentenced to prison

Macy man sentenced to prison

OMAHA — Saville Thomas, 18, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher to 60 months imprisonment for traveling to the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and committing an act of domestic violence.

More testing for COVID-19 offered

More testing for COVID-19 offered

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware Thursday afternoon of 27 additional COVID-19 cases in the district.

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a historically high figure that shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted.