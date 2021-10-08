The next sections of street repairs by the City of Norfolk will begin this week and early next week.

Work on Michigan Avenue from 13th Street to Glenn Street will begin Friday, and it will be flagged with one lane kept open, the city said in a press release.

Work on the Highway 81 and Omaha Avenue intersection will get underway on Monday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m.

Night work will continue both Monday and Tuesday nights, with the goal of completion Wednesday morning.

The city asks residents to find an alternate route as traffic will be slowed to one lane during construction.

This project includes milling off 1 to 2 inches of the existing roadway and the installation of new asphalt. The new layer of asphalt is a maintenance measure used to help extend the life of the existing roadway.

Driving over the asphalt after it has been placed is not advisable until after the contractor has finished rolling it, which is completed almost immediately after the asphalt is placed. Driving on the asphalt too soon may result in loose asphalt being kicked up onto vehicles or create markings on the new asphalt. The asphalt will be soft for the first day and vehicle motions, such as power turns, while stationary may deform the surface.

During this process, the city asks residents not park on the street until the next day after construction has been completed.

