A mix of nationwide upticks in gun violence and a hit-and-run incident that gained widespread attention last year has led Boomfest committee members to place “a lot more emphasis” into safety protocols heading into this week’s festivities, according to Don Wisnieski, the event’s president.
“We are bringing in a little more armed security this year. … We’ve put some pretty good protocol in place,” he said of the new safety precautions, many of which came from a two-hour meeting with police, fire and county officials to discuss safety.
Wisnieski — now approaching 25 years as president of the Boomfest fireworks show and its parent company, Big Bang Boom — first volunteered for the fireworks sequence after attending one of the shows in the 1990s.
“I grew up with fireworks. We did this on the farm where I grew up down by Dodge. The Fourth of July was just a very big holiday for us,” he said of his love for the upcoming holiday.
Boomfest 2023 will kick off later this week on Friday, June 30, with a “Show N Shine” car show and Wingfest Grill Competition beginning simultaneously at 5 p.m. Wings from the competition will be up for sale at 6 p.m. Live concerts will start an hour later, with the Crazy 8 Brass Band and Boundless set to cap the night.
On Saturday, vendors serving food, drinks and merchandise will be available from 1 until 9 p.m. At the same time, a disc golf tournament, kayak rentals, inflatables and other entertainment options can be expected, according to an event flier on the organization’s website.
Live music from local bands will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 9:45 p.m. After, one of Northeast Nebraska’s grandest fireworks show will commence alongside 120 new pyrotechnic technologies projected onto the Skyview Lake water. Consequently, the southern side of the lake will be closed off for safety precautions.
“Behind the Boom,” a documentary that features Boomfest as its focal point, also will be released on Saturday for free download on YouTube.
“We have decided to release it as a free download instead of as a payable-download because we want everyone to see the ‘Behind the Boom’ documentary,” Wisnieski said.
Attendees are able to bring their own fireworks and alcohol on Friday. However, these items will be prohibited on Saturday.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To see more information about Boomfest, visit bigbangboom.org.