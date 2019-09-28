HUMPHREY — Until the Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) can be constructed at the Highway 81 and Highway 91 intersection, enhanced rumble strips will be added to Highway 91.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will make interim improvements to the intersection in an effort to make it safer.
Jason Prokop, external affairs manager with the transportation department, wrote in an e-mail that officials had been considering interim safety measures that could be deployed at the intersection before the planned construction of the RCUT in 2020.
“After much review and discussion, NDOT will soon be making improvements to the rumble strips on Highway 91 that will help bring attention to drivers that they are approaching an intersection,” Prokop said.
Prokop said the NDOT Traffic Division is finalizing the plans for placement of the rumble strips in the lanes in advance of the stop signs on Highway 91. Once those plans are completed, local NDOT maintenance forces will be scheduled to grind them in. All of this is anticipated to be completed within the next month.
These will be in addition to the rumble strips already on Highway 91, but closer to the intersection, Prokop said.
“Rumble strips will not be on Highway 81 because traffic does not stop on Highway 81 so we will not have any rumble strips in the lanes,” he said. “The purpose of putting rumble strips in the lanes is to alert motorists of the stop ahead and increase awareness of the intersection.”