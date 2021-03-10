The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is opening up vaccination clinics to more people.

District residents who have not already received the COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible for this week’s clinic if they are in one on the following categories:

— 65 years of age or older

— Health care workers

— Emergency medical services

— Grocery workers

—Transportation (trucking, railroad, gas stations)

— Postal service workers

— Public transit workers

— First responders

— Law enforcement

— Food processing

— Corrections officers/staff

— Educators, school staff and daycare employees

— Funeral home staff and coroners

— Homeless shelter staff

— Utilities

Go to https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0Bq7Q98JBW5ZBDo to register.

A homebound year has meant rethinking our rooms, belongings

Equatorial Guinea declares 3 days of mourning for 105 dead

House set to vote on virus relief, Biden on cusp of triumph

Court list for March 10, 2021

