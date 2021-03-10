The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is opening up vaccination clinics to more people.
District residents who have not already received the COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible for this week’s clinic if they are in one on the following categories:
— 65 years of age or older
— Health care workers
— Emergency medical services
— Grocery workers
—Transportation (trucking, railroad, gas stations)
— Postal service workers
— Public transit workers
— First responders
— Law enforcement
— Food processing
— Corrections officers/staff
— Educators, school staff and daycare employees
— Funeral home staff and coroners
— Homeless shelter staff
— Utilities
Go to https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0Bq7Q98JBW5ZBDo to register.