As part of the new directed health measures, now in effect until Feb. 28, the maximum capacity for indoor gatherings, including youth extracurricular activities, goes from 75% to 100%.
In addition, organizers of gatherings of 500 or more people (1,000 or more in Douglas County) must still submit a reopening plan to their local health department —and receive approval — before holding their events. Aside from this requirement, there are no restrictions on gatherings/venues in the “green” phase of the state’s plan. However, guidance is still in place and recommended.
On Jan. 29, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Nebraska’s transition from “blue” to the “green” phase of Nebraska’s COVID-19 response plan. The COVID-19 response plan links restrictions in the directed health measures to the percentage of staffed Nebraska hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The seven-day rolling average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell under 10%, which is the “green” phase marker. This is not necessarily a risk assessment for individual health districts, but a reflection of the current state DHM color.
Quarantine requirements in the DHMs have been updated to include:
— Nebraskans who’ve been fully vaccinated (received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine) do not have to quarantine after a close contact. Instead, they will be in the “self-monitor” category, which involves wearing a mask for 14 days from the date of exposure and monitoring for symptoms.
— Nebraskans who have recovered from the coronavirus in the past three months do not need to quarantine after a close contact, although they’re encouraged to monitor for symptoms.
— The new DHMs also amend the definition of “close contact” to clarify that exposures start 48 hours before the onset of symptoms or positive test.
Health officials are still encouraging district residents to continue to wear masks in public places or where social distancing is difficult as well as practice social distancing while out in public.