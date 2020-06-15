More money will soon be invested into Johnson Park, one of the centers of riverfront development in Norfolk.
The Norfolk city council signed off on two applications to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development that would bring about $1.5 million in grant funds to improve the Johnson Park area.
The first grant for $435,000 would be used to remove architectural barriers to make the park easier to access for handicapped and elderly guests by adding restrooms, concrete sidewalks and a new parking lot.
The state must accept the application, but Jan Merrill of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District said the grant administrator reached out to the city directly, making the likelihood of receiving the grant very high.
The second grant for $1.15 million, was accepted and awarded in April, and the council officially accepted the funds through a motion Monday night.
