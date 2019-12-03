Norfolk is not Austin, Boston or San Jose — or other cities that attract young professionals.
Among other things, young professionals want to live in places that are walkable, driveable and have a healthy art scene. They also want to see other young people.
Instead, the vision that a 25-member committee made up mostly of Northeast Nebraskans has for Norfolk is to make it something better than it is today.
That was one of the messages presented Monday evening during a town hall meeting called “Growing Together,” which was hosted by the Aksarben Foundation at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
Mike Flood, a Norfolk businessman and presenter at the town hall, said Norfolk doesn’t have a problem holding onto young people after age 35.
The problem is before that, when many of the young people from Norfolk and the surrounding towns leave after college and don’t come back.
“We raise the gold,” Flood said, noting how successful many people from small towns have become — especially towns of about 1,000 people.
The former state senator said these young people attend Class C and D schools, which are small enough that the students get involved in several extracurricular activities. They achieve notoriety from it, develop confidence, then take the work ethic that has been instilled in them into college and the work force.
The result is that in places around the country, chief executive officers and other leaders are coming from small towns.
Flood said the Bridgespan Group did a study revealing that Cedar and Knox counties, with towns like Laurel, Hartington, Verdigre, Randolph, Crofton and Wausa, are at the top of social mobility. In part, the study looked at how likely someone born without a lot of resources is able to advance well beyond the status they were born into, Flood said.
In other words, they are achieving the American dream. Flood and Mayor Josh Moenning, along with a host of partners, outlined a proposal aimed at keeping young people from Northeast Nebraska here, as well as attracting other young people.
The plan includes building on the downtown Norfolk Riverfront Redevelopment Plan that has been going on for several years.
It also includes converting about a three-block-by-seven-block area of downtown Norfolk into a mixture of high-tech jobs with new living opportunities designed to appeal to those in their 20s and 30s.
The plan includes adding new and relocating existing businesses to create about 1,000 jobs in the downtown area.
It also incorporates co-op scholarships so that about 200 students would finish their final year of school from Wayne State while working a minimum of 30 hours a week at downtown businesses. The students would receive college credit and on-the-job training.
There also would be 500 tech workers, including students from Northeast Community College.
Mary Honke, who serves as one of the two co-presidents at Northeast, said this type of work is at the heart of what Northeast Community College does every day — help grow and sustain rural communities.
Northeast will approach this effort in multiple ways, including short-term customizable training delivered by the Center for Enterprise, Honke said.
Monday’s town hall, which lasted more than two hours and featured seven speakers, was the latest presentation by Flood and Moenning. It includes slide shows and some alarming trends for Norfolk and the region.
They include that wages in Madison County and most of Northeast Nebraska are considerably lower than the state average. In Madison County, the average wage is $19.83 per hour, with a state average of $22.46 per hour.
In addition, automation will lead to job loss in many industries, according to McKinsey, a worldwide management consulting firm based in the U.S.
The top five industries on the McKinsey list are Madison County’s top five industries. This includes food processing, steel, food warehousing and additional reductions in agriculture and retail.
Estimates are that the multi-level plan to keep young people would take about $25 million. Some of the funds already have been put forth from partners, in addition to conversations that are in the works with philanthropic organizations.
“All of that money is not going to win unless we pay attention to the fact that the people coming through our towns are the gold,” Flood said. “We’ve got to catch them as they go through the stream.”