By the end of the week, all health departments across the state should be ready to move to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, officials said Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Nebraska ranked fifth nationwide for its vaccine distribution rate, and that ranking has since dropped to 19th — primarily because the rate at which vaccines are administered hinges on how quickly the state receives doses from the federal government, officials said Wednesday.
As of Monday afternoon, 137,249 of 221,394 doses provided to health departments had been administered. Some Nebraskans have grown frustrated at the high number of doses that haven’t yet been distributed.
Douglas County, for instance, is receiving 6,650 doses per week, which is just a “drop in the bucket,” said Dr. Adi Pour, the county’s health director. But Pour assured that each one of those doses is administered every week and that health departments across the state are doing whatever they can to efficiently and swiftly distribute vaccines.
“Every dose we are getting is going into an arm,” she said. “There’s no incentive to health departments withholding vaccines, and we want the public to know that we aren’t doing that here.”
In a conference call Wednesday, Pour said it’s important to determine that there are no barriers (race, ethnicity, employment status) for those who want to receive the vaccine.
The high number of unadministered doses in Nebraska can be attributed in part to geographical isolation and a lack of resources, said Dr. Mel McNea, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Getting doses to residents of rural communities can be difficult, McNea said, and finding the resources to do so has been a challenge.
“It’s not ideal to have elderly people from 60-70 miles away drive to a hospital or clinic and receive the vaccine,” McNea said. “You need a lot of nurses to help administer vaccinations.”
The disparity of virus testing among the Latino population also was highlighted.
Hispanics account for 17% of all cases nationwide, while representing 13.4% of the population, said Dr. Kris McVea, chief medical officer at OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha. The average death age of Latinos is also younger than that of the entire population, McVea said.
“The Latino community needs to know the vaccine is safe and effective. We need to tap into Latino health care workers to help make sure this population has confidence that they have up-to-date information on how to obtain their vaccine.”
As part of that effort, a statewide campaign designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 has launched its second phase. Spokespersons from the Do Right, Right Now campaign, as well as an Omaha couple who contracted the virus in November, gave a presentation highlighting important facts to know about vaccines. The group also underscored the importance of practicing preventive measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.
“This ... will help communities support health care workers, schools, businesses and families as we collectively navigate the pandemic,” said Matthew Blomstedt, Nebraska commissioner of education. “Now we have the hope of the vaccine, and it is important that everyone can ‘do right, right now’ in this next phase of the fight.”
Officials also want to bring attention to the importance of continuing to wear masks and remaining socially distant from others — especially considering that the state is likely to surpass 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, part of a 400,000-person death toll nationwide, said Dr. James Lawler, director of clinical and biodefense research at UNMC. Despite the 95% vaccine efficacy, vaccine recipients are still encouraged to wear masks, he said.
“There are new variants of the virus that attack more violently,” Lawler said. “I don’t see us changing our recommendations about masking and changing social distancing measures for folks who have been vaccinated anytime soon.”