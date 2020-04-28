Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
Facebook image

There will be another COVID-19 testing opportunity for residents and workers of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county district Wednesday.

The Army National Guard will be at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the ELVPHD said in a press release.

During this time, 150 tests will be available to be completed.

Anyone who resides or works in Madison, Stanton, Cuming or Burt counties is eligible to be tested.

To get tested, one must register online by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

To register, go to https://is.gd/covidtest for English or to https://is.gd/covidtestesp for Spanish.

Tags

In other news

Northeast hosts virtual forums with students, faculty

Northeast hosts virtual forums with students, faculty

Members of the Student Leadership Association (SLA) at Northeast Community College regularly keep in contact with their peers, but with no students on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they did the next best thing: They started hosting virtual forums. 