There will be another COVID-19 testing opportunity for residents and workers of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county district Wednesday.
The Army National Guard will be at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the ELVPHD said in a press release.
During this time, 150 tests will be available to be completed.
Anyone who resides or works in Madison, Stanton, Cuming or Burt counties is eligible to be tested.
To get tested, one must register online by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
To register, go to https://is.gd/covidtest for English or to https://is.gd/covidtestesp for Spanish.