Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) has signed a memorandum of cooperation to become a member of the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC).

NPPD offers a variety of incentives for customers who want to install residential or public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations or who are interested in purchasing an electric vehicle.

“Our membership in NEHC reaffirms our commitment to support the expansion of the EV charging infrastructure along highways and main thoroughfares across the state,” said Tom Kent, NPPD president and CEO. “Most EV owners will charge their vehicles overnight, and that’s very convenient for daily travel, but getting more fast charging stations out in the public along heavily traveled corridors is an important next step to support our customers who are purchasing EVs.”

NPPD has installed or provided financial assistance for the installation of several DC Fast Charging stations throughout its service territory.

This includes five already installed in Auburn, Aurora, Kearney, Norfolk and York, as well as eight planned for installation in Ainsworth, Chadron, Hebron, McCook, O’Neill, Scottsbluff, Thedford and Wahoo.

“We will continue to work with our wholesale customers and retail communities to install new chargers where the opportunities arise,” Kent said.

NEHC is a collaboration of more than 60 member electricity providers across the United states who are committed to providing electric vehicle fast charging stations that will allow the public to drive electric vehicles with confidence along major U.S. travel corridors by the end of 2023.

“NEHC members are committed to supporting the charging infrastructure necessary to facilitate EV growth and enable customers to travel long distances with confidence,” said Kellen Schefter, Edison Electric Institute’s director of electric transportation. “We are happy to welcome NPPD to the NEHC as the coalition's members work to build a foundational network of EV fast charging stations that will help to meet customer needs, reduce carbon emissions, and create a cleaner economy.”

More information on incentives offered by NPPD may be found at nppd.energywisenebraskagoev.com.

