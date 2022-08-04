An Allen man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony sexual assault of a child.

Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker said in a press release that 58-year-old Bruce Malcom was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office on the charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison, as well as two additional misdemeanor charges.

Further charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues under the direction of the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, Decker said.

Malcom remains in custody pending the posting of a $60,000 bond.

Another man, Timothy Reams, 50, of Ponca was arrested by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday on the charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, punishable by up to 3 years in prison.

Reams remains in custody pending setting of his bond.

