More area filings

MADISON — There will be a challenger for Tilden Mayor Shane Livelsberger’s seat. Tom Nelson has filed to challenge him.
It is among the latest elective office filings with the Madison County Clerk’s Office. In addition, Allen Smidt has filed for a seat on the Tilden City Council.
Other recent filings in Madison County include commissioner Ron Schmidt, who has filed to retain his seat in District 1. Jeff Hackerott filed to retain his seat as Madison County assessor.
Additionally, two more people have filed for a seat on the Norfolk School Board of Education. Incumbent Jake Claussen and Randy Dee both filed for the nonpartisan position in District 2. Earlier, incumbent Leann Widhalm had filed for District 2.
More recent filings were incumbent Daniel Geary, for a seat on the Norfolk Airport Authority, and Ross Tegeler of Meadow Grove for a seat on the Elkhorn Valley School Board.
For the Norfolk City Council, incumbent Shane Clausen filed to retain his seat in Ward 2, Justin B. Webb has field for a seat in Ward 3, and Andrew McCarthy has filed to retain his seat in Ward 4.
In Battle Creek, Tammy Barry has filed for a seat on the city council.