Robert Moore resigned as Antelope County Emergency Manager last week.
In a letter to the Antelope County Clerk, Moore said he felt he could no longer work under the "current conditions and feelings of the Commissioners."
Moore said he held the position unpaid for 10 years without complaint.
Moore said he appreciates the confidence the original board showed in him.
"They provided me this opportunity, and I am grateful to have served my county proudly," he said.
In the letter, Moore recommends that his replacement be compensated. He also thanked all those who helped him during last year's floods.