Mr. Tom is bringing his wild west show to Norfolk this weekend. And he’s hoping children — and adults — from the area will come and join in the fun.
The Tom in question is Tom Wilson, a Norfolk native who returned to town from Eugene, Oregon, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. His wife, Holly Stanley, also a Norfolk native, and their daughter also relocated.
In Eugene, Wilson participated in live theater, including productions called “Moombahs,” an aboriginal word that means “let’s get together and have fun,” Wilson said.
Now Wilson and the Moombah team, along with the Norfolk Community Theatre and Northeast Players, is bringing the “wild west” version of the Moombah to Norfolk.
Wilson calls the production a combination of “Hee Haw,” Bozo the Clown and “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.”
“It’s vaudeville for kids,” he said. “It’s very interactive ... and a way of introducing them to theater.”
The shows include dancing, singing, joke telling and other antics performed by local musicians and actors who often encourage audience participation. In fact, some of the children will be allowed to join the actors on stage to tell a joke.
They all will be “encouraged to dance and sing,” Wilson said, adding that the shows are great for children who don’t like to sit still for long.
Children between the ages of 2 and 10 will enjoy the show, but children between 5 and 8 are “our niche audience” he said. Adults, too, will recognize the songs, he added.
In Oregon, Wilson and the organization he worked with presented a number of Moombahs with a variety of themes, including outer space, under the sea and others. There, they often provided information about the topic to students who reviewed it before attending the program as a group.
Here, in addition to coordinating theater productions, Wilson and Stanley both work at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk. And Wilson has been attending Northeast Community College and will enter UNMC’s College of Nursing Northern Division in Norfolk in the fall.
But this weekend, he and others will be having a “boot-stompin’ good time” at the wild west show.