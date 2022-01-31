PIERCE — A Pierce family that lost three children in a house fire early Saturday can best be helped by monetary donations, according to community organizers.
The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the home of Leroy and Theresa Clausen. The parents and one child escaped, but Alexander, 17, Candace, 15, and Andrew Clausen, 12, died, according to Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg, who also serves as the county coroner.
Adam Matzner, chief investigator for the state fire marshal’s office, issued a press release Saturday evening that stated the Pierce Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at about 3:34 a.m. Saturday. The fire was at 222 E. Nebraska St.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house. Six individuals were occupying the house at the time of the fire, Matzner said.
Three occupants were able to evacuate; two reported no injuries and one was transported to a local hospital and later was released.
The remaining three occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene, Matzner said.
Kate Siebrandt, who coached Candace in wrestling, and Pierce Fire and Rescue suggested in social media posts that monetary donations are the best means of helping the family.
“It breaks my heart at the loss of Candace Clausen, a sophomore student at Pierce High School and one of my wrestling girls, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning,” Siebrandt wrote on social media. “The Clausen family also lost two boys, Alex, a senior, and Andrew, a sixth grader. The parents and their kindergarten daughter were able to get out safely.”
State fire marshal agency investigators determined that the fire was accidental and caused by a wood-burning stove. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the causes of death of the children.
“I have had people ask how they could help,” Siebrandt wrote. “The community and our church families have helped by getting an apartment and stocking it with what they need for now. Monetary donations are now the best option at this point.”
Donations are being accepted through the Pierce wrestling Venmo account: @Pierce-Wrestling. Please say “Gift for Clausen Family,” Siebrandt said.
A post on the Pierce Fire and Rescue Facebook page said benefit funds will be established Monday at two local banks: Midwest Bank, P.O. Box 219, Pierce, NE 68767 and the Elkhorn Valley Bank at 105 S. Second St. in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is handling funeral arrangements for the Clausens.
Responding agencies included Pierce Fire Department, Plainview Fire Department, Hadar Fire Department, Osmond Fire Department, Norfolk Fire Division, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Pierce Police Department, Pierce County Attorney's Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.
The Pierce Public Schools was open Saturday afternoon for students needing extra support. Other pertinent information will be emailed to parents at a later time, according to the school’s Facebook page.
Pierce Fire & Rescue posted on its Facebook page that it would like to thank “some of the incredible people who took time the time to take some of the burden off our shoulders.”
“Thank you to the Osmond Fire, Plainview Fire, Hadar Fire and Norfolk Fire for providing much needed mutual aid. We could not have accomplished what we did without your support.”
The Pierce firefighters also listed many businesses and groups for providing hot coffee and food throughout the incident, along with the fire departments, American Red Cross and the state fire marshal’s office.
They also thanked the Pierce and Zion schools for aid to the students in town, and other schools and the Nebraska State Patrol.
It concludes, “Thank you to the community for all of the texts and phone calls that you have given us. We are truly thankful for every single hug, prayer and thought today. Please continue to hold us in your prayers. Finally, please pray for and support the family and friends involved.”