The Orphan Grain Train knows how to help people who are suffering. For around 30 years, the organization has provided relief to victims of almost every kind of calamity known to man.
Now, it’s on a mission to help Ukrainians who are fleeing their country due to the invasion by Russian troops.
One plane load – 30,000 pounds – of goods will leave Norfolk on Wednesday, March 16, on a 747-400 for JFK Airport near New York, from where it will be flown to Warsaw, Poland. There it will be handed over to an agency that works with the Grain Train to provide relief to refugees, said the Rev. Ray Wilke, the Grain Train’s president.
Two more flights also are in the works, officials said.
Normally, it would cost around $57,500 to send that amount of relief supplies to Poland, but the organization that ships much of the Grain Train’s merchandise is not charging for this flight, Wilke said.
But many more flights are needed, which is why a coalition of politicians and others is hoping to persuade President Joe Biden to allow National Guard C-130 planes to fly supplies to areas where refugees are fleeing, Wilke said.
“We’re praying,” he said.
Sending relief supplies using National Guard planes would not violate Biden’s pledge to not send the U.S. military into the area, Wilke said.
He said the National Guard has two branches — one military and one human care. Sending supplies to refugees would be the job of the human care branch, similar to when the National Guard comes to the aid of people who are suffering as a result of natural disasters here in the United States.
Because of their size, a C-130 can transport around 80,000 pounds of goods.
“Just imagine two semis driving into a plane and flying away,” he said.
The normal cost of flying relief supplies is around $1.90 a pound, which translates into around $152,000 for the 80,000 pounds.
The Grain Train also is preparing to transport goods by ship, Wilke said, even though the cost is high. The same company that is flying the first load of goods to Warsaw has offered to take goods by ship — at double the normal cost, but in half the time.
Still, if National Guard planes can’t be used, ships may be the only other option.
Which is where the public comes into play.
The biggest need now, Wilke said, is money to help pay transportation costs and to buy the needed goods – such as personal hygiene products, diapers, powdered baby formula, new underwear and socks and other things.
To expedite the process, the Grain Train would like to acquire large quantities of supplies.
“We have to be able to buy wholesale quantities at wholesale prices,” Wilke said.
Already, 20,000 pounds of Mercy Meals are ready to be transported, Wilke said.
In addition to Warsaw, goods will be shipped to agencies in Suceava and Bucharest in Romania and Moldova.
Monetary donations may be sent to The Orphan Grain Train, P. O. Box 1466, Norfolk, NE 68702. Just mark the envelope Ukrainian relief. Donations also may be made through the Grain Train’s website at ogt.org/relief-for-ukrainian-people/.
People who are aiding the refugees have told Wilke the refugees are “exhausted.”
“They are lost spiritually, emotionally and physically,” Wilke said.