Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning in central Norfolk.
At 1:57 a.m., Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 1217 W. Madison Ave. for a smell of smoke in the kitchen, said Capt. Scott Bonsall in a press release. First arriving units found light smoke in the kitchen, he said.
It took several firefighters using three rigs about 30 minutes to control the fire and an additional hour to overhaul the structure and investigate the fire’s cause, which was determined to be electrical.
Darrin and Roxanne Deichmann of Norfolk own the property, Bonsall said, which is estimated to be worth about $150,000. The home sustained $10,000 in damage to the structure and $1,000 to the contents. Nobody was injured in the fire.
Hadar Fire and Rescue and the Norfolk Police Division assisted during the scene.