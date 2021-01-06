WAYNE — The comedy, “MOMologues: The Final Push,” will be presented as a fundraiser for the Majestic Theatre on Friday-Sunday, Jan. 15-17, at the Majestic on Main Street in Wayne.
“MOMologues” tells the stories of four separate mothers as they experience the torment and terror of parenting teenagers. From the list of parenting fails, to the Seven Dwarves of puberty (Surly, Grumpy, Moody, Sulky, Secretive, Fresh and Spoiled), this play navigates the ups and downs of raising teenagers and letting them go in a way that is relatable to everyone.
The four moms are played by Endia Casey Agoumba, author; Katie Wynia; Yasuko Taoka, Wayne State College dean of arts and humanities; and Melissa Derechailo, Wayne State College music instructor.
Shows will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17. Seating for this show is on a first come, first serve basis. For everyone's safety, masks will be required and seating will be limited and socially distanced.
All shows are free-will donation with all proceeds benefiting the Majestic Theatre. Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. will also offer its award-winning craft beer for purchase.
This show is rated R and not appropriate for children.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact The Majestic Theatre at 402-833-1833 or Melissa at mederec1@wsc.edu.