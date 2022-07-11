Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning has dispelled rumors about his interest in making an immediate move into the next level of politics.
In an email to the Daily News, Moenning said he had received questions about the pending replacement of Sen. Mike Flood in the Nebraska Legislature and if he would have interest in filling the role. In June, Flood was elected to fulfill the remainder of former U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s term.
Moenning said he appreciates the votes of confidence, but he believes “being mayor of a first-class city in our state is one of the best jobs in politics” for a variety of reasons.
The mayor said his current role provides an opportunity to see immediate impact and positive change happen and allows him to engage directly in the work of community building, to bring new ideas, new ways of doing things and new voices to the table. He added that being mayor gives him an opportunity to make such an impact outside of the “hyper-partisan environment that dominates both federal (certainly) and state (ever-increasingly) government and so often stifles forward movement.”
“All that to say this — serving as mayor is the most gratifying position I’ve had at any level of government,” he said. “We have several ongoing, ground-breaking projects I’d like to see through, and I remain motivated and inspired to continue the work. Thank you for the support and let’s keep building something unique and beautiful right where we are.”