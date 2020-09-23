It looks as though some fees will be going up in Norfolk, including water and sewer rates.
At Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting, the council considered an ordinance that updated various registration and permit fees, including fees for appeal of a decision of a code official to $500. The ordinance passed on first reading 6-1, with Councilman Shane Clausen casting the dissenting vote.
Steve Rames, city engineer, said fees for public works services were based primarily on the cost of infrastructure projects. With solid waste, for example, fees went up 2.4%, and the solid waste tipping fee went up 1.5%.
The water rates went up 2%, and sewer rates went up 5%.
“We were a little bit behind on some of our sewer projects,” Rames said. “We have a lot in the pipeline going on here, including the master planning taking place with some big projects coming up.”
The increase is needed to help with major projects that are coming up, he said.
The city also has what is known as a water rate tapping fee. About once or twice a year, the city has someone who has to tap into water or sewer in an area where the cost has not been incorporated into the land, or the land has not been assessed for water and sewer.
The city had charged $5 a linear foot. Rames said he tracked that charge back to 1980 when it was $5 a linear foot and “I’m guessing at least another decade (before that).”
After looking at peer cities, it was discovered that Norfolk’s fees were significantly lower. Ultimately, the city decided to look at the running average of the last five assessments to come up a new fee.
Rames said in dollars, the average converts to $46 a linear foot for sewer and $51 a linear foot for water. While those are significant increases, it is getting back to what the costs of that service actually are, he said.
Clausen asked if there would be a limit or cap on the amount someone could be charged.
Rames said there is not. Usually if it is a larger property, it has the ability to be subdivided, which splits up the costs. The city is trying to capture the costs of infrastructure, he said.
Clausen said there could be a situation in which a person purchases property and the lender requires the person to hook up to city sewer and water and then has to pay a big assessment.
“Those are the ones I hear about,” he said.
Clausen said he isn’t sure what the city can do to make it fair for everyone, but there are situations where there is a big cost.
Clausen said he also wasn’t sure about charging the fee to appeal a decision by a city inspector to $500.
Dani Myers-Noelle, the city attorney, said fees for appeals were currently not included in the code, but the city wanted to make the fee consistent across the board with what appeals are for others.
Myers-Noelle said she doesn’t believe there ever has been an appeal, but the city is trying to include it in case it ever occurred.
The cost would cover such costs as paying for a court reporter and paying for an appeal board to assemble, as well as legal advertising.
Clausen said there can be a disagreement between a contractor and the city inspector on how a code is interpreted. If the fee to appeal is $500, it likely won’t be appealed, he said.
In the five years she has been here, Myers-Noelle said she doesn’t recall any plumbing appeals. If there is an appeal, it usually is a property appeal with something like demolition, as well as a zoning decision with the board of adjustments.
“This is more of a clarification across the board of what was on the books,” she said.
Council members still must pass the ordinance on second and third readings for it to become effective. The ordinance has an operative date of Oct. 1, but the costs could be made retroactive.