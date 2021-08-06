MADISON — Let the figuring, shifting, cutting and refiguring begin.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners began discussing the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget talks on Tuesday with lots of unknowns. The county’s fiscal year ended July 31. The new fiscal year started Aug. 1.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said this year’s ending fund balances included many funds ending in lower balances than usual.
Uhlir said for the most part, the county got more projects finished, which resulted in the funds being spent down.
Uhlir, who also serves on the budget committee, said tentative estimates from the first draft include a general fund budget increase of 0.61%.
The offices have been asked to try and keep their operating costs as low as possible, with hopes to try and increase pay 2% to 3%.
“We have been talking about doing some things like having a merit scale, but I think we may need some outside help to get that program started,” Uhlir said.
In July, commissioners met with representatives of Zelle, a Lincoln human resources firm that has assisted other counties with hiring and employment issues. Among other things, Zelle could help implement a move to a pay scale that would be based more on merit.
Several of the elected officials told the county board that they have workers who have been with the county many years who are earning similar wages to what employees who recently started are earning. In order to compete, elected official said they have had to increase starting wages.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the county needs to look at doing some kind of merit scale. He asked if the other commissioners knew what he meant.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he understood.
“Basically, what you are saying is the three-year person shouldn’t be making what the 20-year person is making. Basically, I would agree with you. There ought to be some consideration for length of service,” Stinson said.
The tentative overall general fund budget contains $19,178,207, which is 0.61% higher than last year. That’s up about $116,000.
Nevertheless, the general fund is less than half of the overall budget, so the overall budget increase or decrease remains unknown.
Other budget notables included:
* It was a good year for inheritance tax collections, with $1,354,519 collected, leaving the end fund balance at $3,050,906. Some years, the county uses part of the funds to lower property taxes.
* The budget reflects the movement of the county’s communication center to Norfolk. The budget includes six months of wages only, when the change should take place. In the past, some of the wages also reflected work the communications center employees did for the jail. The result was that the jail expenditures had to be increased about $600,000 because the communication center wages no longer would be covering part of the cost.
* Commissioner Ron Schmidt will meet with the Madison County Historical Society and Madison City Council next week to learn about the society's budget. After that meeting, an amount will be determined for the county’s contribution.
* The road and bridge fund, which typically is one of biggest expenditures, was not discussed this week.