A Norfolk residence is a total loss as the result of a fire Tuesday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 914 S. 14th St. in response to a fire on the porch of a mobile home.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the fire had also spread to a tree north of the residence and a camper south of the residence.
Capt. Landon Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division said that four to five people occupied the home when it caught fire, but all were able to evacuate safely. An additional person was inside the camper and also was able to exit safely, he said.
The camper and the tree were extinguished within a few minutes, and the fire appeared to be mostly out on the exterior of the structure within about 15 minutes of firefighters’ arrival. Grothe said the fire was controlled in about 20 minutes.
Significant damage was observed to the home, and Grothe said it was a total loss. An estimation of the structure's value wasn't immediately known. The north and south sides of the home were completely gutted as of 11:15 p.m.
Crews were still investigating the cause of the fire at 11:45 p.m., Grothe said, and firefighters were planning to rip the remaining exterior off the home and put out any smoldering debris.
At least two nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution, and the siding of the home directly north of 914 S. 14th St. was reported to have melting damage.
The residence is home to multiple occupants, and the American Red Cross was being contacted to help accommodate those who might be displaced.
