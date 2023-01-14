In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wayne State College Multicultural and International Programs will host “March to the Majestic” on Monday, Jan. 16. The event includes a walk from the WSC campus to the Majestic Theatre in Wayne, where the movie “Just Mercy” will be shown.
Those who plan to walk to the theater should meet at the Carhart Science Building between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Buses will be available to take people who are unable to walk and to return walkers to campus.
The movie will be shown at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion facilitated by Endia Casey-Agoumba and assistant professor of criminal justice Rachel Kunz.
Transportation and movie tickets are free. Popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase. The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact C.D. Douglas, vice president for student affairs, at cddougl1@wsc.edu or Amy White, director of student activities, at amfran01@wsc.edu