Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr made history when she became the first woman Republican governor elected in the nation in 1986.
She also competed in the first gubernatorial election between two women when she defeated former Lincoln Mayor Helen Boosalis, a Democrat, that same year.
Before that, Orr was appointed as state treasurer of Nebraska in 1981. She subsequently was elected in 1982, becoming the first woman ever to be elected to a statewide constitutional office in Nebraska.
Orr said she didn’t give much thought to any of that when she became involved in politics.
“I simply started out because I loved my country. I think it is important through the political process that we pick our representatives. I was just a volunteer helping other candidates get elected, and that’s how I started,” Orr said Friday evening while in Norfolk.
“I was never, ever, ever going to run for political office,” she said.
So what changed?
“I think it was just experience along the way and then helping Charley Thone getting elected as governor, and he appointed me as state treasurer. That kind of broke the ice getting me into a state office. I got in the easy way and then I had to earn my way by campaigning.”
Orr attended a Republican booster club reception at Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk. On Saturday, the Nebraska GOP State Central Committee will convene at the Stables Event Center for several events, including a caucus.
Orr said she is familiar with Norfolk and enjoys shopping downtown. Her family has a cabin on Lewis & Clark Lake and Norfolk is a favorite stop.
“I almost came in early today (Friday) to shop on Norfolk Avenue,” Orr said, “but I didn’t. But I certainly found the bakery, the White Mulberry Bakery. I have to stop there and get some of their goodies now and then.”
Orr said she keeps busy by staying in touch with her family and serves on the Hillsdale College Board. She still lives in Lincoln.
So would she have any advice for young women thinking of getting involved in politics?
“I would offer the same advice to young men and young women and for anything, not just politics but anything you do. Remember what you say and think carefully of how you say it and how it will be received. We should try to be kind, thoughtful and sincere. We don’t converse with one another the way we once did and, because of that, I think we lose a lot in our society in our relationships with people. We should try to be kind and respectful to one another.”