The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of fellow member Bruce Mitchell during a meeting on Thursday.
Mitchell, who has served the board for more than 12 years, had to resign because of a move outside of the district. The change becomes effective on Saturday, July 31.
“I have truly enjoyed my time on the board working with others dedicated to our future. From current and past board members, administration, staff and everyone that makes the district go, I want to say a big thank you,” Mitchell said in a media release. “It takes an army, and we have a good one.”
Mitchell was selected by the board in the summer of 2009 through an application process after previously running for a position in the 2008 general election.
He served as board president for four years and was most recently elected in January 2019.
“Mr. Mitchell has worked tirelessly to support the success of our school district. He has remained committed to successful outcomes which sometimes included making hard decisions to the benefit of our students and staff,” said Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent. “I want to thank him for his support, dedication and for always putting learning above all else.”
Candace Schmidt, the district’s communications director, said administrators are still discussing Mitchell’s open seat.
The last time the district had to fill an open board seat was in February when Jake Claussen was selected to serve after Patti Gubbels resigned. He was chosen through an application process.