A woman was pronounced dead Thursday following a one-vehicle accident in southwest Boone County.
Boone County Sheriff Denny Johnson said about 10:50 a.m. Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 56 and 340th Street, about 2 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
At the scene, a deputy located a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and the sole occupant of the vehicle, who had succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. The driver was identified as Sandra Daniels of Springfield, Missouri.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Daniels failed to maintain control of the vehicle on the roadway and entered the north ditch, Johnson said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.