“One day the power is going to go out, and everybody is going to wish they had books.”
The Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the Norfolk Rescue Mission, smiles as he touches on post-apocalyptic scenarios that drive staff and volunteers at the mission to prepare for its annual book sale, one of the institution’s main fundraisers.
“College students would benefit greatly. Obviously not for college textbooks, but for any literature or if they’re needing to do a paper on something and want to research — there’s more to life than Google,” Perrigan said.
The rescue mission’s annual book sale is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 21. This will be the second consecutive year the event will be conducted at The Stables, located at 1909 Vicki Lane in Norfolk.
Perrigan said he was pleasantly surprised at how well last year’s sale went, especially the decision to start on Thursday evening.
“We tried a Thursday night four-hour opening,” he said. “We were so swamped with customers it was just unbelievable.”
The success led the mission to the decision to once again start the sale on a Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the sale will run from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., and a bag sale will take place on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
The Stables offers about 6,000 square feet of space, all of which will be used for this year’s sale as the donations of used books have increased, Perrigan said.
“We can judge the book quantity not by the walls (of book boxes) caving in on the room, but as we start to run out of the tags we use to mark each box,” he said. “If we’ve used all of the tags and we still have more boxes of that category, then obviously there’s more new. Most categories, we ran out of tags and we’re having to add more.”
More than 50 genres of books will be available at the sale, and pricing will be the same as in previous years, Perrigan said.
In addition to college students, Perrigan said he had seen teachers and home schoolers benefit from what’s available at the book sale. He also has seen a good share of fiction fans who come with lists of desired books by their favorite authors.
“It’s mostly retired women — but there are some men in this category, too,” Perrigan said. “They have their lists of their favorite novels and authors. They’ll pull out this big notebook that has all of the Debbie Macomber books that they have read and the ones they need. They have so much fun finding treasures.”
Perrigan said despite the preparation that goes into the event, the mission’s annual book sale is something he always looks forward to each year.
“We’re the only bookstore in town at this point,” he said. “I know a few department stores have a handful of books, but we’re it. We’re just looking forward to another big event.”