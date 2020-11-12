Mission banquet canceled

The Norfolk Rescue Mission has canceled its annual fundraising banquet. The event — which serves as the organization’s major fundraising opportunity — had been set to take place Thursday, Nov. 12, but was called off because of the new COVID-19 directed health measures that restrict crowd size.
The Rev. Will Perrigan said the keynote address and music set for the event was pre-recorded and can be accessed on the mission’s website and Facebook page, where a link to the mission’s charity auction will be posted on Thursday, as well. Visit norfolkrescue.org for more information.