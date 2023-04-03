Two inmates who went missing from Community Corrections Center - Omaha in March are back in custody.
Trey Raitt, 28, and Jose Villalpando, 39, were apprehended by the Glendale Police Department in Arizona on Monday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections. They are both being held at the Glendale Police Department jail and will be transferred to the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix.
Raitt and Villalpando went missing on March 20 when they purportedly tampered with their electronic monitoring devices near the corrections center.
Raitt began his sentence on Sept. 3, 2014. He is serving a sentence of 4 years and 40 months to 14 years out of Lancaster and Platte counties for criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted assault. Raitt has a parole hearing scheduled for August.
Villalpando began his sentence on Jan. 3, 2017, and is serving a sentence of 10 years and 20 months to 15 years and 36 months out of Cuming County for burglary. At the time of his disappearance, Villalpando had been scheduled for a parole hearing later in March.
Community Corrections Center - Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Corrections. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.