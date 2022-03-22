A teenage boy who was arrested on Friday and later released after an apparent series of incidents in Woodland Park was detained again on Monday and could face a sexual assault charge.
It was learned on Monday through a Daily News inquiry that one of the two juveniles involved in the alleged assault of a 14-year-old boy was possibly involved in a separate law violation.
When reached, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger confirmed that one of the two boys was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on Monday.
Two boys, age 12 and 13, were involved in last week’s alleged assault and theft, Unger said, and it was one of the two who is now also suspected of sexual assault. Unger would not say whether it was the 12- or 13-year-old who was detained on Monday.
Unger said it “came to light” that one of the boys may have sexually assaulted a minor female, but the date of the alleged sexual assault was not immediately made available. Following an investigation, Unger said, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had probable cause to make an arrest.
The minor then was transported to the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison. Any possible charges against the boy would be filed in Stanton County Juvenile Court.
Monday marked the second time in four days that the boy was taken into custody by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
About 8:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to a reported strong-arm robbery that had just taken place in the Sherwood Park area of Woodland Park. The report was that a 14-year-old boy had been jumped and assaulted forcibly, Unger said. His personal property, including money, was allegedly taken by two boys who were wearing black facemasks.
The two suspects fled on foot and were later observed on video shoplifting at the Lil Store in Woodland Park, Unger said. About 45 minutes later, the two suspects were taken into custody following reports from locals who said they observed the suspects hiding near residences in Woodland Park.
Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and disturbing the peace before being released to their respective parents.
In Nebraska, a peace officer may retain temporary custody of a juvenile under Revised Statute 43-250. It is generally difficult, however, to keep such juveniles in custody.