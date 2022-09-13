A teenage boy was arrested in Norfolk late Tuesday following an alleged sexual assault in Woodland Park.
About 10 p.m., dispatch notified the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Police Division of a sexual assault allegation. Rescue personnel also were dispatched to the scene. It was learned that the suspect had left the area shortly before law enforcement arrived at the scene.
Authorities had been provided with a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and shortly before 10:30 p.m., a Norfolk police officer located the vehicle in the 900 block of South 13th Place in Norfolk. The suspect, a teenager, was detained and later transported to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the alleged victim is a teenage girl. Police had received information that led them to the location of the suspect in Norfolk, Unger said.
The sheriff said more details would be released on Wednesday.