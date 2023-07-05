Norfolk police arrested a man over the weekend who allegedly drove drunk and was involved in an accident.
At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of North 13th Street for a minor accident, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A vehicle had struck the median at 13th Street and Nebraska Avenue, he said.
The vehicle then parked in a nearby parking lot. Officers located the driver, who was identified as Roberto Rodriguez Sanchez, 50, of Norfolk. While the officers were speaking to Rodriguez Sanchez, they detected the odor of alcohol coming from him.
He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers, which indicated impairment, Bauer said. Rodriguez Sanchez was placed under arrest on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. A chemical test of his breath showed that he was over three times the legal limit, Bauer said.
Rodriguez Sanchez was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.