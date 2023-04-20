A Minnesota woman was killed and two other people transported to the hospital following an accident early Thursday morning on Highway 20 in northern Pierce County.

According to a press release from Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, the accident happened at 4:50 a.m. between a car and semi on Highway 20, about 2 miles west of the Highway 81 intersection.

The accident occurred when a westbound Minnesota passenger vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Nebraska semi-tractor trailer, according to the release. A 49-year-old Minnesota woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The 36-year-old Minnesota male driver was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and then to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The driver of the semi, a 71-year-old Orchard man, was transported to the Plainview Hospital and then to a Sioux City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved in the accident are being withheld pending notification of relatives. Highway 20 reopened at about noon.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Osmond Fire and Rescue, along with Randolph Fire and Rescue, Wausa Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol, all responded.

