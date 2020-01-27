A Minnesota man was arrested in connection with aggravated driving under the influence — third offense Saturday night.
Officers of the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call at Wal-Mart, where a man was walking around the parking lot looking for his vehicle. The caller said the man appeared to be intoxicated, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
When officers arrived, they located the man, identified as Byron Stromberg, 56, of Brainerd, Minnesota. The officers learned that Stromberg had been drinking at a bar before he drove to Wal-Mart to buy more alcohol, Bauer said.
The officers noticed Stromberg smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot and glossy eyes and slurred speech. He was asked to perform sobriety maneuvers and a preliminary breath test. The results indicated he was impaired, Bauer said.
Stromberg was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.