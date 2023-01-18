Taylor Quik Pik

The former Snyder MiniMart has reopened as Taylor Quik Pik. The newly remodeled business offers fuel, food and other items of convenience, as well as a dine-in area.

 Kathryn Harris/Daily News

SNYDER — Snyder residents and travelers on Highway 91 have a place to stop and shop at the new Taylor Quik Pik.

The business is the former Snyder MiniMart. The new owners — the Taylor family of Blair — purchased the business in 2021 and closed in the summer for a total renovation before reopening after Thanksgiving.

The redone exterior has two storefront entrances to a fully paved parking lot. Shell gas, diesel and top-selling ethanol 87 octane fuel are available. A fuel canopy is set to be installed this month.

The store offers basic necessities: Groceries, a variety of Prenzlow meats and Clarkson Bakery products. A walk-in beer cave has a big selection of beers and other beverages. Fresh coffee, Home Town Pizza and Chester’s Chicken also are available, as are dine-in options.

The location is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and served by eight employees.

Tags

In other news

Final toll in Russian strike: 44 dead, including 5 children

Final toll in Russian strike: 44 dead, including 5 children

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 44, officials said Tuesday, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage. The strike in the city of Dnipro was the war's deadliest attack sinc…

At Davos, UN chief warns the world is in a 'sorry state'

At Davos, UN chief warns the world is in a 'sorry state'

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The world is in a “sorry state" because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,” the U.N. chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.

Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

The Norfolk Community Development Agency met for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday in the council chambers. All members of the agency, including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, were on hand, with the exception of member Gary Jackson, who recently resigned because of health reasons. Just over 10…