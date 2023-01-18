SNYDER — Snyder residents and travelers on Highway 91 have a place to stop and shop at the new Taylor Quik Pik.
The business is the former Snyder MiniMart. The new owners — the Taylor family of Blair — purchased the business in 2021 and closed in the summer for a total renovation before reopening after Thanksgiving.
The redone exterior has two storefront entrances to a fully paved parking lot. Shell gas, diesel and top-selling ethanol 87 octane fuel are available. A fuel canopy is set to be installed this month.
The store offers basic necessities: Groceries, a variety of Prenzlow meats and Clarkson Bakery products. A walk-in beer cave has a big selection of beers and other beverages. Fresh coffee, Home Town Pizza and Chester’s Chicken also are available, as are dine-in options.
The location is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and served by eight employees.