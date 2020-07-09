Norfolk businesses received millions of dollars from the federal Paycheck Protection Program created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to publicly available data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
There were 89 businesses and organizations that received more than $150,000. Businesses that received loans less than $150,000 were counted separately and their names and locations haven’t been released.
There were 59 types of businesses and organizations represented in Norfolk, although some types were similar to others, such as various medical supply companies, clinics, auto repair shops and construction contractors that were categorized separately despite being in the same general industries.
The 89 businesses and organizations are based in Norfolk but may conduct their business elsewhere. Conversely, some employers in Norfolk may not have been counted as they are based in different cities or states.
The most common business type to receive loans of more than $150,000 in Norfolk appears to be dental offices. However, all seven of the loans were tied to Family First Dental Associates, based in Norfolk. Branches located in Wausa, Columbus, West Point and Primghar, Iowa, were counted as being based in Norfolk. The seven businesses listed under Family First Dental Associates that received large loans combined for 238 employees before the pandemic.
In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered dental practices to prioritize only emergency care and delay elective procedures and appointments as much as possible, although some restrictions have been lifted.
Other industries in Norfolk to receive sizable loans include hotels and motels, with four hotel companies listed. Two of the four listed did not provide the number of employees, but the other two combined for 21 employees.
Other industries represented more than once in Norfolk include several mental health, substance abuse and psychiatric facilities; medical clinics and hospitals, car dealerships, local retail, accounting offices, plumbers, air conditioning and heat repair contractors, electrical contractors and religious organizations.
There were not many businesses that received loans of more than $150,000 outside of Norfolk. Several health care facilities, such as Franciscan Care Services in West Point, Providence Health Center in Wayne and Boone County Health Center in Albion, received large loans of more than $2 million and possibly up to $5 million. Exact dollar amounts were not given, only a range.
West Point had the most high-dollar beneficiaries outside Norfolk, with 20 businesses and organizations listed. Wayne had 12 such businesses, Hartington, 11; O’Neill, 10; Albion, 8; Neligh, 3; Battle Creek, 3; and Madison, 2.
Nebraska as a whole received the fourth most in PPP funds distributed by the federal government, and more than 42,000 Nebraska businesses employing 327,000 workers received a loan as a part of the program. The program is set to expire on Aug. 8.