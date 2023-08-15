Realizing her fortune of returning home from active duty with her life and limbs, Annette Deering is more than willing to spend her retirement raising funds for wounded veterans who face life with injuries.
Deering, who recently retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, is gearing up for a nearly 500-mile hike to raise funds for Homes For Our Troops. She, along with her dog Newt, will depart for the hike later this month.
About Annette
Deering is a Norfolk native. After high school she felt her life leaning toward military service. With a family history rich in servicemen, she chose a similar path and joined the Air Force in March 2002.
The master plan was to serve the needed six years to qualify for the G.I. Bill and then further her education. She reported for duty at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and continued her training in Wichita Falls, Texas, at Sheppard AFB and Davis-Manthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona.
With her training complete, Deering was stationed overseas in the Pacific region at a number of bases for the U.S. Her passion for the work she did and the purpose of what she was doing resonated with her. Her choice to stay in the military provided an opportunity to travel the world and experience other cultures.
After 20 years of active service in the Air Force, Deering was ready to return to Nebraska. “I’m a horse girl who has always loved the Sandhills. I was ready to be home,” she said. In April 2022, she retired from the Air Force and moved to the Sandhills of Nebraska.
Her cause over the course of her two decades in the military, Deering met her share of wounded veterans who had to face life with new challenges.
“Myself and my family were lucky that everyone who served came home whole. Others have not been so lucky,” she said.
So as Deering began life as a civilian, she knew she wanted to do something after retiring to give back to injured veterans. She did her homework, considered a number of avenues and landed on a hike to raise money for homes for wounded vets.
“Homes For Our Troops is an organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans,” Annette said. “A big factor in my decision was that 90 cents from every dollar raised goes toward the cause.”
The hike
Accepting her mission to give back to wounded servicemen, Deering began planning for the massive hike.
“I got the bug for hiking after my first trek in Wyoming with friends, and I grew to love it,” Deering said.
Since then, she has been on long, overnight hikes several times and in several states. “I have family in Colorado and have hiked there before but have yet to hike the Colorado Trail, which is where I’m planning to do the fundraising hike.”
Her planned path will go from Denver to Durango.
“I like to push myself. See my limits,” Deering said.
The grueling 486-mile hike will take about 30 to 40 days to walk. “I’m allowing myself seven of those days as ‘zero days’ of no hiking.” This will give her body the refresh, relax and regroup it needs to meet this goal she has set.
“My goal is to raise $3,000 to give to Homes For Our Troops.” It’s a big goal, but one she is determined to meet. “People can give one lump sum donation toward the hike or make a pledge per mile. There are tons of ways to help support the effort.”
Newt
Deering is not going to trek the trail alone. Her trusty sidekick, Newt, will be with her mile for mile. “My 2-year-old border collie, Newt, is coming along on the adventure,” she said. “He’s training right alongside me, and he’ll be a great companion.” She even has him trained to signal when he’s tired. Then he’ll jump on her shoulders, and she’ll pack him along until he’s ready to go again.
Training has been underway for Annette and Newt. They have been hiking regularly with a heavier pack than what she’ll actually be carrying. “The heaviest thing I’ll be taking with me is Newt’s food,” she said with a chuckle.
Looking ahead
She has family that will join her for a few of the days along the almost 500-mile hike. “I’ll look forward to those days for sure,” she said.
Deering is set to leave for her hike this week and is planning to hit the trail on Monday, Aug. 21. She’ll continue taking donations for HFOT with to send off a healthy donation after it’s all said and done.
Her plans after she returns are to simply go back to what she loves.
“Being out in the middle of the beautiful Sandhills on a ranch is my happy place,” Deering said.
She is the camp host at Keller State Park and works with friends who operate the Cottonwood Feedyard. When she can, she also helps on the Stephen’s ranch near Mills with her boyfriend, Mike Stephen.
When Deering is not working, hiking or playing fetch with Newt, she is taking online courses toward a degree in photography.
Fundraising
The adventure may seem daunting to many, but for Deering, this is one she’s eager to start because of the reason behind it. Raising funds for HFOT is just one way she wants to continue to support the men and women who have fought for freedoms that all Americans enjoy.
To support Annette and her hike for homes:
— Visit her Homes For Our Troops funding webpage at https://give.ourhfotusa.org/fundraiser/4777408
— E-mail her at WanderlustWino7@gmail.com to make a pledge or find out more about the hike and her goals.
— Catch updates throughout her adventure on her YouTube channel at Wanderlust Wino: https://m.youtube.com/@wanderlustwino978.