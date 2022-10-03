Military appreciation night

Norfolk Public Schools and the Norfolk Panther football team honored veterans and current members of the military services at Friday night’s varsity football game against Lincoln Northeast. These individuals were granted free admission to the game and a ticket for a free drink and popcorn. They also were honored before the game and at halftime.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.
Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking university practice entry exams, a Taliban spokesman said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into …
Students in the wind energy technology program at Northeast Community College have an added layer of protection they can include on their toolbelt thanks to a donation from an Italian-based company whose products are used across the world.
Norfolk police arrested a previously wanted man on multiple charges over the weekend.
A car was destroyed after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood spoke on the floor of Congress. He said, in part, “I rise today to honor one of the first American radio stations, WJAG-AM, licensed in Norfolk, Nebraska. It is celebrating 100 years this year.”