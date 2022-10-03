Military appreciation night

Norfolk Public Schools and the Norfolk Panther football team honored veterans and current members of the military services at Friday night’s varsity football game against Lincoln Northeast. These individuals were granted free admission to the game and a ticket for a free drink and popcorn. They also were honored before the game and at halftime.

 Norfolk Daily News/Nejla Muminovic

Honored on floor

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood spoke on the floor of Congress. He said, in part, “I rise today to honor one of the first American radio stations, WJAG-AM, licensed in Norfolk, Nebraska. It is celebrating 100 years this year.”