Midwest Bank check presentation

Midwest Bank staff representatives presented a $250,000 check to the North Fork Riverfront fundraising campaign recently. 

 Courtesy photo

Market president Jason Love and CEO Doug Johnson, along with the Midwest Bank staff representatives, presented a $250,000 check to the North Fork Riverfront fundraising campaign last week. Mayor Josh Moenning and state Sen. Mike Flood were on hand to accept the check on behalf of the community and the fundraising committee. The donation provides the naming rights to the amphitheater that will be built in Johnson Park.

Tags

In other news

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.

Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden …

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. government attorneys will appear before a federal judge Friday to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration that lifted protections for gray wolves across most of the country, as Republican-led states have sought to drive down wolf numbers…

Northeast named one of top 150 community colleges

Northeast named one of top 150 community colleges

The Aspen Institute has named Northeast Community College as one of the nation’s top 150 institutions and is eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community c…