Market president Jason Love and CEO Doug Johnson, along with the Midwest Bank staff representatives, presented a $250,000 check to the North Fork Riverfront fundraising campaign last week. Mayor Josh Moenning and state Sen. Mike Flood were on hand to accept the check on behalf of the community and the fundraising committee. The donation provides the naming rights to the amphitheater that will be built in Johnson Park.
In other news
A Santee man will spend the better part of the next decade behind bars for a January assault.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is running for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in Nebraska’s First District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden …
Law enforcement officers were asking drivers Friday morning to use extra caution on the roadways due to slick road conditions across the area.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. government attorneys will appear before a federal judge Friday to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration that lifted protections for gray wolves across most of the country, as Republican-led states have sought to drive down wolf numbers…
The Aspen Institute has named Northeast Community College as one of the nation’s top 150 institutions and is eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community c…