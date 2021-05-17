A new bank facility has opened in southwest Norfolk.
Midwest Bank officials announced Monday that they have opened their new facility in Norfolk at 2601 W. Cooper Drive, which is on the southwest corner of 25th Street & Highway 275.
The facility serves as Midwest Bank’s corporate headquarters, housing support staff for their 11 bank locations across eastern Nebraska as well as two Redstone Bank locations in Colorado.
“As Midwest Bank continues to grow, we have reached capacity at many of our existing branch locations. Adding this facility will allow expansion of staff to accommodate our growth as well as provide the latest in technology for our clients,” said Doug Johnson, Midwest Bank President & CEO.
All existing locations in other communities, as well as both Norfolk locations, will remain open making this the third location in Norfolk to serve clients’ loan and deposit needs.
“Midwest Bank first opened in Norfolk just over 15 years ago and the reception that we have had is tremendous. We’re excited to be providing more convenience to our clients in Northeast Nebraska,” said Jason Love, market president of Midwest Bank in Norfolk.
“The need for this type of building is a direct result of the loyalty and trust that so many of our clients have put in us. This is as much their building as it is ours. It’s also a reflection of the people who work for Midwest Bank who have made our growth possible,” Johnson said.
Midwest Bank serves the communities of Pierce, Plainview, Creighton, Norfolk, Pilger, Wisner, York, Deshler and Lincoln.