Traffic was being directed around a semi accident about 2½ miles west of Stanton on Highway 24 about mid-morning Monday.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the semi driver was headed east and it appears that he failed to make the curve and ended up in the ditch.
The semi was pulling a storage container, and the driver declined medical treatment at the scene, the sheriff said.
Traffic was allowed to continue on the highway but was being directed around the accident, which occurred around 9:15 a.m.