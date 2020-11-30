Semi accident

Traffic was being directed around a semi accident about 2½ miles west of Stanton on Highway 24 about mid-morning Monday. 

 Stanton County Sheriff's photo

Traffic was being directed around a semi accident about 2½ miles west of Stanton on Highway 24 about mid-morning Monday.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the semi driver was headed east and it appears that he failed to make the curve and ended up in the ditch.

The semi was pulling a storage container, and the driver declined medical treatment at the scene, the sheriff said.

Traffic was allowed to continue on the highway but was being directed around the accident, which occurred around 9:15 a.m.

Tags

In other news

Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said.

Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval

Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus vaccine inching toward approval in the U.S. is desperately anticipated by weary Americans longing for a path back to normal life. But criminals are waiting, too, ready to use that desperation to their advantage, federal investigators say.

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.