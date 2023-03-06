The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the victim of last week’s fatal shooting that occurred near Hartington.

The victim is Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, according to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation began after the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. last Wednesday. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene, which was a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885th Road, about 2 miles north of Hartington.

Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted lifesaving measures on Matos-Colon, Thomas said.

Matos-Colon was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he died. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office requested the state patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

Preliminarily, investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between Matos-Colon and David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana.

Phillips has been lodged in the Cedar County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing, Thomas said.

