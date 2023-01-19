“Mayor and council, the long awaited phase two of Michigan Avenue ...,” began Norfolk city engineer Steven Rames, when speaking about the upcoming street and infrastructure work that will make significant improvements to West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street in Norfolk.
Rames said phase one of the Michigan Avenue street and utility improvements project was completed back in 2011 or 2012. The current project phase carries a price tag of more than $2.9 million and a contract was awarded to A&R Construction out of Plainview.
Rames said the project would provide substantial drainage improvements along Eighth Street and along Michigan Avenue. Additionally, it will reconstruct Michigan Avenue from 13th Street to Wood Street and from 10th to Seventh streets. Eighth Street also will be reconstructed from Omaha Avenue to Michigan Avenue.
Michigan Avenue also will see major water and sewer reconstruction as well in the affected area, since the project entails a full removal and replacement of the roadway, Rames said.
A&R Construction was the low bidder on the project against two other bidders. Bids ranged from the winning bid, up to more than $3.7 million.
“Bids were good. The engineer’s estimate on the project was $3,170,000, so the low bid came in under estimate and in budget,” Rames said.
Council president Shane Clausen asked Rames to clarify funding for the project. Rames said funds would come from the City Highway Allocation Fund (CHAF).
“It is paid with CHAF. This is a bonded project,” Rames confirmed.
Rames said depending on the winter weather over the next couple of months, construction could start as soon as late March or early April. He added that a large portion of the drainage work and reconstruction on Eighth Street should be completed by October 2023, while completion on Michigan Avenue should be completed by Oct. 1 of next year.
Rames concluded by saying that because the affected area is an older part of Norfolk, the drainage systems simply aren’t designed to handle the growth that has occurred there. Council members voted unanimously to approve the contract, paving the way for construction to begin when the weather improves.