Locals from around Northeast Nebraska flock to restaurants on Cinco de Mayo to celebrate with chips and salsa, tacos and margaritas.
Mexican restaurants in Norfolk plan ahead of time to be ready for the busiest time of year.
“We spread out the celebration over the first five days in May,” Michael’s Cantina owner Heath Henery said. “It’s always fun to see people come out and celebrate.”
Leading up to Cinco de Mayo, the business welcomes more customers as the winter turns to spring, Henery said.
Business also has been boosted thanks to the LB 72, allowing the sale of “cocktails to-go” on a permanent basis, which started in May 2021.
“Once people got used to getting margaritas with their food, we started to see it happen on a regular basis,” Henery said.
Much like St. Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo gets people in the mood for the holiday spirit. On Thursday, May 5, it is for Mexican food. Mexican restaurants celebrate it differently, but Henery notices the enjoyment around the holiday with his restaurant in Norfolk.
“This will be our 27th year here in Norfolk — it’s always fun to see people come out and celebrate,” Henery said.