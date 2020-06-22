Methamphetamine was found on a Norfolk man as he was being arrested on a warrant, police said
Norfolk police officers had contact with Juan Loya, 30, of Norfolk early Friday afternoon, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
Loya was taken into custody on an outstanding Madison County arrest warrant. During a search, officers found a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Loya was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine and taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.