Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people during an investigation in Plainview.
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 108 S. Second St. in Plainview. During the search, investigators located a package containing a pound of suspected methamphetamine. Smaller amounts of methamphetamine also were located in other areas of the home.
Two men were in the home at the time of the search and were both arrested. Bryan Gloe, 43, and Alan Sharples, 63, were lodged in Pierce County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
The state patrol’s SWAT team assisted in this operation.